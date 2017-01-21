Edinson Cavani and PSG punish Nantes for missing chances

Edinson Cavani punished Nantes for missing clear chances by scoring both goals as Paris Saint-Germain won 2-0 away from home to move one point behind leaders Nice in Ligue 1.
Heading into the match, Nantes had only lost once in seven games since coach Sergio Conceicao took charge early last month. Confidence showed as Nantes began at a frenetic pace, closing down PSG’s players and depriving them of space to pass.
The pressure almost worked when PSG right-back Thomas Meunier clumsily hacked the ball away in the eighth minute. It landed straight for Emiliano Sala, who had scored the winner for Nantes in the two previous matches. But with the goal at his mercy, the Argentine striker hurried his shot and it flew into the side netting.
Cavani provided the opener when he finished off a flowing move and a first-time cross from Lucas Moura in the 21st minute.
In the second half, Colombian midfielder Felipe Pardo swapped passes with Sala on the edge of the penalty box and burst into the area, but his low shot was deflected wide for a corner.
Cavani curled in a superb free kick midway through the second half to secure the three points, though PSG suffered a setback moments later when newly signed winger Julian Draxler sat down clutching his left calf muscle before limping off in the 68th minute.
Now that he is out of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s shadow, Cavani is thriving and has 20 league goals in 19 games this season — the most he has scored since joining PSG from Napoli in 2013.
Cavani also has 26 goals in as many games in all competitions this season and is on track to beat his career-best mark of 38 in his final season with Napoli.
The win was PSG’s fifth straight in league and cup competitions without conceding a goal, and the champions moved level on points with second-placed Monaco.