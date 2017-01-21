Shenhua’s Tevez plays down highest-paid player reports

Carlos Tevez has denied reports he has become the world’s highest-paid player following his move to Shanghai Shenhua, although the striker has not disclosed how much he will earn during his two-year contract with the Chinese Super League side.
It was initially reported that Tevez would earn €40m per year as part of his move to China from Boca Juniors, but it was later reported the entire deal was worth that sum in total.
The former Manchester United and Juventus striker denied discussing how much he will earn with news outlets in his homeland as he was unveiled at his first press conference with the club following his arrival in Shanghai yesterday.
Speaking at his first news conference following his arrival in Shanghai on Friday, Tevez said: “After my last game I didn’t mention anything to the local media about my salary in China.
“Salary matters shouldn’t be told to everyone, it’s a matter of respect for my teammates. My salary isn’t as high as the legends, but in order to respect my teammates I won’t tell you how much.”
The 32-year-old is one of the latest big-name foreign players to join the league in the current transfer window, with Chelsea star Oscar having moved to Shanghai’s rivals SIPG.
“There will probably be pressure, but because I love football very much I will use my passion for the sport. Even if there will be pressure I will forget about it on the field,” Tevez said.
“I know the CSL is getting tougher and tougher year after year, and this year will be extremely intense.”
Club chairman Wu Xiaohui, meanwhile, also denied speculation Tevez would earn a salary that would make him the highest-paid player in world football, ahead of Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.
“Reasonable and rational investment is the basic management guideline and requirement,” he said. “This year we did more than last year because Demba Ba got seriously injured, otherwise we might not have bought a foreign player at all.”