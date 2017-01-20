Advertisement

Fonte seals move to West Ham after leaving Southampton

New West Ham defender Jose Fonte
West Ham announced the signing of defender Jose Fonte from Southampton on Friday for a transfer fee of £8 million.

The 33-year-old centre-back put pen to paper on a on a two-and-half-year deal after completing a medical at the London Stadium.

He had handed in a transfer request earlier this month following contractual disagreements with Southampton.

Fonte, who helped Portugal win Euro 2016 last summer, signed for Southampton in 2010 from Crystal Palace and has gone on to make 257 Premier League starts.

