AC Milan seal signing of Gerard Deulofeu on loan from Everton

AC Milan have completed the signing of Gerard Deulofeu from Everton on loan, the Serie A club announced on Friday.
The two clubs had held extended talks, with Milan resisting a deal that would include an obligation to buy the 22-year-old on a permanent basis at the end of the season.
Everton manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday that he would not stand in Deulofeu’s way after freezing out the player in recent weeks.
At Milan, Deulofeu will reunite with fellow Spaniard Suso, with whom he won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2012.
The winger has been in and out of the Everton side since joining on a permanent basis in summer 2015, following a previous successful loan spell in 2013-14, and has made 46 appearances since arriving from Barcelona.
However, he has struggled for game-time this season, with Koeman admitting he may need to leave for more regular action.
The Everton manager said on Thursday: “I spoke to Gerry and it’s a difficult situation for the player. If he finds a solution to go and to play and to get game-time then it’s not a problem.
“You have to always look for first what’s the best for the club and second what is the best for the player, and for Gerry the best is that he gets game-time somewhere.”