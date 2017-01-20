Advertisement

Lookman will be a great addition to Super Eagles – Bewarang

Everton’s Ademola Lookman
The Nigeria Football Federation technical director, Bitrus Bewarang, has revealed that the country’s football body plans to speak to Everton’s Ademola Lookman to commit his international future to his parent’s country.

The 19-year-old, who joined the Toffees from Charlton Athletic this January made a scoring debut for his side against Manchester City in Sunday’s Premier League encounter, and he feels the youngster will be a plus to the Super Eagles.

“He has Nigerian parents and we’d need to speak to him first,” Bitrus Bewarang told BBCSport.

“I saw him against Manchester City and I was excited to see a young player of Nigerian descent shine, so I thought why not.

“It is the duty of the national coach [Gernot Rohr] to invite players to the national team, but we will help him check Lookman’s eligibility.

“We’ve managed to get players like Moses and Iwobi in the past and Lookman will be a great addition to the national team if we got him.

“We have a young side, the new coach is building a strong squad and having some youngsters from the Premier League [Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi] could help his decision.

“I am not desperate to see this happen but we will give it a shot.”

The former England U18 and 19 player scored 12 goals in 49 games for Charlton, who were relegated to League One at the end of last season.

