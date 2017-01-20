Dinner with Sergio Aguero was not about contract – Guardiola

Pep Guardiola insists there was nothing unusual about his late-night dinner with Sergio Aguero on Thursday night.
The Manchester City boss was pictured in a city centre restaurant with the Argentine striker and his agent sparking speculation over the 28-year-old’s future, particularly with the meeting coming on the day that Gabriel Jesus sealed his move to the club.
Guardiola insisted the dinner was entirely innocent and said that they were not discussing Aguero’s long-term future at the club.
“No, we didn’t speak about the contract,” Guardiola told a news conference ahead of City’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. “He has already a long contract here.
“He has a lot of money and wanted to invite his coach to have dinner. That is what it is.”
Aguero was expected to confirm a contract extension keeping him with the club until 2020, but a deal has not been officially announced by the club.
Aguero, who joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for £38 million, has scored 154 goals to become the club’s third greatest goalscorer of all time.