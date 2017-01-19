Bauchi awards N140m contact for renovation of ATB stadium

The Bauchi State Government on Thursday said that it awarded N140 million contract for renovation of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi for Wikki Tourists CAF Cup matches.
The state Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Alhaji Zubairu Madaki, made this known in Bauchi while leading a team of Nigeria Football Federation on a pre-inspection tour of the stadium.
The tour is ahead of an inspection visit by Confederation of African Football.
Madaki said that the contract was awarded to Reform Sports West Africa Limited, Abuja and Ideal Communications Limited for the renovation of the main pitch, lightings and score boards.
He said that the contract was awarded this month and that the stadium would be ready for the matches within three weeks.
Madaki said: “Other facilities such as the dressing rooms, media centre, medical centre, water system and standby generators are all in good conditions.
“Zaranda Hotels, Chartwell Hotels, Fariah Suits and Wikki Hotels are some of the hotels selected to accommodate players and officials during the tournament.
“Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, the state specialists’ hospital, and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, all in Bauchi, have been chosen as referral hospitals and airport during the tournament.”
A member of the NFF team, Emma Adesanya, told newsmen after the inspection that the team was satisfied with the facilities on ground.
Adesanya said: “It shows a sign of commitment on the part of the state government.”
Adesanya, who is also the NFF Chief Sports Officer, said that the state had been at the forefront of sports development.
He said: “We have seen the number of facilities; we are impressed, particularly with the media and medical facilities; there are just few places to work on.
“We have told them to demarcate the VIP area and to put few things such as the scoreboard, pitch.
“We visited the dressing rooms which are in perfect conditions; we saw the lightings, electric scoreboards and electronic change board.
“We were told there is a functional borehole, two referral hospitals just a stone throw from the stadium, two motorised stretchers, two ambulances and others.”
Adesanya said that the CAF team would inspect the 15,000 capacity stadium after the first round of the matches.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that stadium is the home ground of Bauchi-based Wikki Tourists FC campaigning in the 2017 CAF Cup competition.
The stadium had a major renovation in 2009.