Advertisement

Napoli can beat Real Madrid in Champions League – Maradona

Napoli can beat Real Madrid in Champions League – Maradona
Former Argentine football player Diego Maradona poses with a ball as he arrives for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 ceremony, on January 9, 2017 in Zurich.AFP /Michael Boholzer
Advertisement

Diego Maradona says Napoli have got everything it takes to be successful in Italy and in Europe as he looks forward to his next visit to Naples in March when his former club face Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The Napoli legend was back in Naples for a theatre performance on Monday night and his return saw him build bridges with the club’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who has offered him a role as an ambassador, and coach Maurizio Sarri, whom he has criticised in the past.

Maradona told Gazzetta dello Sport that Madrid face a real challenge in facing Napoli in the Champions League.

“I don’t think the Spaniards believe that beating Napoli is going to be easy,” said the 56-year-old. “Of course they will have the advantage of having players like [Gareth] Bale and [Karim] Benzema — two irreplaceable players — back, but if they were to play today, Napoli would have a huge chance of going through.

Advertisement

“I’ve had enough of seeing Napoli fighting for second or third place. Behind us, we have people who want to win the scudetto, and these fans deserve it.”

Napoli have not won Serie A since 1990 — the second of two titles they won with Maradona — and the Argentine says those days changed the entire city.

“With football, we gained the country’s respect and, these days here, I’ve discovered an even more beautiful Naples, fascinating as ever,” he said. “People still remember that first scudetto 30 years ago and there is not one person I have met who has not told me their memories of those emotional moments.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: Discover 2 hot ways to kill premature ejaculation, last up 25 minutes in bed, and enlarge your manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2017 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.