Luke Shaw’s agent hits out over Manchester United exit speculation

Luke Shaw is content at Manchester United and the club are happy with him, according to his agent.
The Independent had reported that Shaw, 21, is “almost certain” to be on his way out of the club, saying that United manager Jose Mourinho was frustrated at the left-back’s lack of development.
However, agent Jonathan Barnett told IBTimes UK: “I am angry with these reports suggesting Luke Shaw will leave Manchester United in the summer. I am angry at the irresponsible journalism.
“Luke Shaw is happy at Manchester United and, also, Manchester United are happy with him.”
Mourinho publicly criticised Shaw for his role in conceding a goal in the 3-1 defeat at Watford on Sept. 18.
The manager also said that Shaw had made himself unavailable when United faced Swansea on Nov. 6 and then questioned players who were not prepared to push themselves physically.
Last month, Mourinho said: “He needs to improve. That is normal, because he is a kid.
“I am not expecting a young player to be perfect. A young player makes mistakes, a young players has things to learn, has things to develop. He needs to do that.
“How many matches has he already played for me? A lot. He was injured playing, not on the bench, but I need him back.”
The England international, who is available for selection again, has missed United’s last 11 games, having not featured since the EFL Cup win against West Ham on Nov. 30.
He has only made 13 appearances in all competitions in this campaign, with Mourinho using Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind at left-back recently.