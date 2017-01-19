Schalke waiting on FIFA decision over Choupo-Moting

Schalke are awaiting a FIFA decision on whether Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting is eligible to play in Saturday’s league match against Ingolstadt.
Choupo-Moting did not travel to the African Nations Cup to represent Cameroon and the club announced that he had retired from the national team “with immediate effect.”
But they later said the attacker was missing the tournament “due to personal reasons” and was “fundamentally still available for selection for the Cameroon national team.”
The Royal Blues now face a situation to similar to that of their former player Joel Matip at Liverpool, with FIFA currently looking at whether Choupo-Moting should have travelled to the tournament.
“We are in constant contact with FIFA and like to think that we’ll have a decision by Friday,” sporting executive Christian Heidel told kicker.
“I can’t say right now what the outcome will be, but we are hopeful he can play for us.”
Schalke said Choupo-Moting was never informed that he was part of Cameroon’s official ANC squad, and Heidel added: “There’s a discussion now whether his inclusion in the preliminary 35-man squad is a call-up or not.
“FIFA is reviewing if the inclusion in the preliminary squad from Dec. 14 can be regarded as an invitation.”
He said Choupo-Moting had not received any travel documents from Cameroon’s FA, and the only contact Schalke had with the association was when they were informed on Dec. 14 that he was in the preliminary squad.
“The letter said that if he made the final 23-man squad, we’d be informed on Dec. 22,” Heidel said. “We confirmed that letter, and never thought about not releasing the player. But nothing happened on Dec. 22.
“Neither Schalke nor the player received a notification that he has been called up to the African Nations Cup. Nobody saw the 23-man squad here.”
A FIFA spokesperson told ESPN that “Schalke contacted FIFA about the matter” but said the governing body “cannot comment further at this stage.”