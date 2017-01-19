Arsenal don’t need Payet, quiet January expected – Wenger

Arsene Wenger has ruled out making a move for unsettled West Ham star Dimitri Payet and says he expects a “very quiet” end to the January transfer window for Arsenal.
Payet has told West Ham he no longer wants to play for them in an attempt to force a move away from the club, with reports linking him to his former side Marseille.
Wenger has often been linked with a move for the France international, but he says he has no plans in making a bid for his compatriot.
“I don’t need Payet because we have so many creative players. I rate Payet as a player of course but it’s not an area where we look for players,” Wenger told a press conference on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s home game against Burnley.
“We have many players offensively who can play in this position. You’re interested by the quality of the player but there has to be a need as well, and we have no need in this domain.”
Arsenal have only signed 20-year-old left-back Cohen Bramall from seventh-tier side Hednesford Town this month — a player who is not expected to fight for a first-team place in the near future.
And Wenger said fans should not expect any other incomings before the end of January.
“I expect it to be a very quiet period because we have [Danny] Welbeck coming back. Offensively we are very strong, we have many players who can come in and overall I don’t expect to do anything special,” he said.
Welbeck has returned to full fitness after having knee surgery in May to boost Arsenal’s attacking options, while Wenger will also see a trio of players return this weekend after short-term problems.
Full-backs Hector Bellerin and Kieran Gibbs are both back in full training along with midfielder Francis Coquelin, and all three should be available for Burnley, Wenger said.
Striker Olivier Giroud also took part in full training on Wednesday after shaking off an ankle injury he suffered during last weekend’s 4-0 win at Swansea. However, Theo Walcott remains sidelined for another week with a calf problem.
Arsenal need a win on Sunday to keep up the pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea, who are eight points ahead of the fourth-placed Gunners.
They were lucky to come away with a 1-0 win at Turf Moor in October after a controversial injury-time winner, and Wenger expects a similarly difficult challenge at the Emirates Stadium, even though Burnley have struggled in away games so far this season.
“They are very efficient at home. They know very well what to do at home, they defend very well and they do not concede goals,” Wenger said. “They are a top 10 team in the first [half] of the league, so what they have done is absolutely unbelievable.
“So we have to make sure they do not find a solution away from home on Sunday, because it is a big game for us and we have to prepare well. Even away from home recently they were a bit unlucky in some games.”