Gabriel Jesus targets trophies after completing Manchester City move

Gabriel Jesus said he chose to join Manchester City because he wants to win trophies.
City fought off competition from Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain to sign the Brazil international for a reported £27 million in the summer.
Jesus remained with Palmeiras until December — helping them win the Brazilian championship — but is now available to make his debut for City after the Football Association ratified his registration papers.
The 19-year-old, who has been training with the first team since shortly after arriving in England on Jan. 3, could make his debut in City’s crucial Premier League clash with second-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
“Apart from the size of the club, which is massive, with a long history, it’s a club that always competes for the titles in the competitions it enters,” Jesus told the club’s official website.
“That was an important factor and also because of the manager, Pep Guardiola and his squad. Given the manager he is and everything he’s done, his intelligence, my desire is to learn more from him every day, as well as from the other players in the squad.
“I want to win titles, and Manchester City is a club that is used to winning. I’m very impressed by the size of the club. I can’t wait to start playing.”
Jesus, who will wear the No. 33 shirt, said he had spoken to Brazil teammate Fernandinho before deciding to switch to City.
He added: “He called me and we had a good chat. I liked what he told me about the city, about the club, the professionals who work here.
“That’s when I began to decide to come here. I was very comfortable with everything he told me.”
The forward made his Palmeiras debut as a 17-year-old in 2015 and City director of football Txiki Begiristain said he was excited by his potential.
“Gabriel is a technically gifted player who was chased by some of Europe’s biggest clubs and we are delighted he decided to join City,” he said.
“He has the potential to become one of the best attacking players in the game and we look forward to watching him develop further here in Manchester.”