Ancelotti praises professionalism of Swansea boss Clement

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti has praised Paul Clement for his professionalism and said he could not deny him a “dream” opportunity to manage in the Premier League.
Ancelotti said he remained in regular contact with Clement, who took over as Swansea City manager earlier this month.
“I spoke with him this morning,” he said at a news conference on Thursday. “He’s really involved preparing the team for their game against Liverpool.
“He’s excited about this new experience. His dream was always to manage in the Premier League. Now he has this opportunity, and of course I wish him the best.”
Clement, 44, worked alongside Ancelotti for 329 games, winning trophies at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid before leaving Bayern after six months.
“You have to ask him whether I am a good teacher or not, but the time we had together was really good — not only because we won [trophies],” Ancelotti added.
“I appreciated the fact that he was a really serious professional with a lot of knowledge. On the training pitch, Paul was really good.”