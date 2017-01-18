I want to play for Manchester United ‘all my life’ – Bailly

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has said he wants to finish his career at the club.
Bailly, currently away with Ivory Coast at the African Nations Cup, joined United last summer from Villarreal.
The 22-year-old has since gone on to prove himself a key player for Jose Mourinho, and is hopeful of staying at Old Trafford for many years to come.
“Hopefully I can play in Manchester all my life,” Bailly told sport360. “I am very happy here because it is such a great club. It is such an honour to play for this club and I hope I can continue giving my best and become a great player in this club.
“It’s difficult to claim the position of being a first-team player but I have to enjoy every minute I get at this club because it’s a wonderful club and I am very happy to be there and to be part of it. I am happy to be at such a big club. I never dreamed a better dream than playing for Man United. Hopefully I can enjoy every bit of it every day.”
After a slow start to the season under Mourinho, United have been steadily improving and are currently on a 16-match unbeaten run.
Bailly feels the Red Devils can continue on their ascendancy and is sure Mourinho, who also arrived at the club last summer, can deliver success.
“There are a lot of new players and the coach is new. Now we are noting that the team is gelling together and creating a good atmosphere, and we are having the results too,” Bailly said.
“We know that with a coach like Mourinho, he can bring the best out of players, so I am very confident that this team can go further. The players are getting a good understanding both on and off the pitch.”