Louis van Gaal one of Barcelona’s best ever coaches – Enrique

Luis Enrique has lauded the impact Louis van Gaal had not just at Barcelona, but on his own career as well.
Van Gaal had two spells as Barca coach — from 1997-2000 and 2002-2003 — winning two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and UEFA Super Cup during that time, with Luis Enrique a member of his squad on both occasions.
Reports on Monday claimed the Dutchman, who was in charge of Manchester United last season, had retired from management, although speaking on Tuesday he explained he was just on a sabbatical.
Current Barca coach Luis Enrique took the chance anyway to speak about his time playing under the 65-year-old.
“I was lucky enough to work with [Van Gaal] twice and I have a high opinion of him personally because of the relationship we had,” he said in a news conference on Wednesday.
“He’s one of the best coaches we’ve ever had here [at Barca]. I learned a lot from him. He is a powerful character, but a great coach as well — I’d say one of the best I ever worked under.”
Away from winning two league titles, Van Gaal is perhaps best remembered in Catalonia for giving first-team opportunities to Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta and Victor Valdes.
He also achieved infamy in Spain for his “siempre negativo … nunca positive” (“always negative … never positive”) comments to the media in a news conference, and Luis Enrique remembers their time together fondly.
“When he came to the club he fitted in well with his idea of possession and associative play,” the Barca coach added. “He’s a very methodical man, very hard working and he had certain rules he was adamant he was going to stand by, whatever interpretations the players had of them.
“If I look at back at the two times he was here, there are some good memories and great anecdotes — I mean, his news conferences were legendary. He was an important person in my career, not just in terms of football but on a personal level, too. Behind that serious front he was a very sensitive man. I hope he comes to visit us sometime.”