Manchester United to appoint full-time counter-terrorism officer

Manchester United believe they have become the first sports club in the country to have a full-time counter-terrorism manager.
The appointment was revealed at a recent fans’ forum, and Press Association Sport reported that the role would be filled by a former inspector from the specialist search unit at Greater Manchester Police.
The development comes at a time when security at Old Trafford is under increased scrutiny.
United saw the final match of the 2015-16 season against Bournemouth called off after what turned out to be a fake bomb, left behind following a training exercise, was found in a toilet.
There was another incident in November when two individuals managed to break off from a stadium tour and stay at Old Trafford overnight ahead of the match with Arsenal.
On the whole, security has been beefed up around the club since the Paris attacks in November 2015 when the Stade de France was targeted as 130 people were killed throughout the city.
Vehicles are now routinely checked as they enter the premises, while individuals heading into the stadium are searched.
More security supervisors have been deployed after fans complained about the time it took for searches at turnstiles.