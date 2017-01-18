I turned down move to Arsenal to succeed at Barcelona – Samper

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Samper says he rejected an approach from Arsenal and told Arsene Wenger he wants to succeed at the Catalan club.
Samper, 21, has so far struggled to lock down a place in Barcelona’s first-team squad and is spending this season on loan at Granada.
However, the defensive midfielder told Granada’s official website that he turned down interest from Arsenal about a possible move to London.
Asked why he said no to Wenger, Samper replied: “Well, I just left it clear that I wanted to stay, that I wanted to succeed there [at Barcelona], that I was a big cule [Barcelona fan] and what made me happiest was to be able to succeed in the future at Barca.”
The interview does not mention when Samper’s conversation with Arsenal took place.
Samper has made 11 appearances for Barcelona, but mostly in the Copa del Rey and Champions League. He has started 10 La Liga matches for Granada this season.