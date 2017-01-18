Arsenal’s Giroud open to future Chinese Super League move

Olivier Giroud has said he would be open to a move to China one day — but only after he wins the Premier League with Arsenal.
Giroud signed a contract extension with the Gunners last week that ties him the club until 2020, at a time when some of the game’s top players are being lured by big-money offers from Chinese clubs.
Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been linked with a switch to the Chinese Super League, while Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has also reportedly been offered a massive salary to go there.
And Giroud said it’s understandable why such offers are tempting, but was also adamant that he’s not leaving Europe in the near future.
“Honestly, from my point of view I will tell you that I can understand, but if you asked me if I want to go now I will tell you ‘no,'” Giroud said in connection with a product launch for Arsenal’s kit sponsor Puma.
“The Premier League is my main target. After, when I will win it one day, why not? You never know. I am still young and I have ambition. And my ambition is to win the Premier League and to play at least two or three more years.”
Giroud has been in impressive form of late with five goals in Arsenal’s last five games, including his stunning scorpion kick against Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day.
But while that goal was instantly hailed as an early frontrunner for goal of the year, the France striker said his teammates tried to bring him down to earth in the dressing room by saying they preferred Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s similar effort for Manchester United the previous week.
“Actually they were teasing me, saying the Mkhitaryan one was better,” Giroud said. “It’s crazy that two similar goals were scored in one week. I don’t know if I got inspired, but it’s destiny. He did very well as well. But I think mine is better, no?”