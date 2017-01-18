Joel Matip left out of Liverpool FA Cup squad amid ongoing FIFA uncertainty

Liverpool will not risk playing Joel Matip in Wednesday’s FA Cup third-round replay at Plymouth while uncertainty over his eligibility remains, a source has told ESPN.
Matip has not been named Jurgen Klopp’s squad for the game after the club sought legal advice.
Liverpool had to withdraw the defender from selection for Sunday’s draw at Manchester United after failing to receive clear guidance from FIFA about his eligibility while the African Nations Cup takes place.
Matip was one of seven Cameroon players who rejected the chance to compete at the tournament, and Liverpool expect to be informed on Friday of whether FIFA plans to open a disciplinary investigation into his refusal to play.
The club consider Matip to be retired from international football as he has not played for Cameroon since September 2015.
Asked on Tuesday what sanctions the Reds could face if they fielded Matip, Klopp replied: “We don’t know. It’s not 100 percent clear what happens [if we play him].
“You have to decide about risk. Because we play Plymouth, maybe not the highest intensity game for a centre-half, it would make sense [to play him]. Now he is ready to play for us, that makes it difficult.”
Meanwhile, the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) said it did not wish “to comment on decision derived from the laws of the game.”
It added: “The decision by Liverpool FC is neither in favour of FECAFOOT nor in disfavour of the player, rather in favour of the law.”