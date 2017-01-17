Yaya Toure rejects £430,000-a-week offer from China

Advertisement
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has turned down a £430,000-a-week offer from China.
Toure, 33, was the subject of interest from the Chinese Super League in the summer, when it appeared he would play no part under manager Pep Guardiola.
He decided against moving then and gave the same response when he was contacted again to say the offer remained open during the current transfer window.
The Ivorian’s contract at the Etihad expires in the summer.
He has been a regular for City since he was recalled to the squad in November and started his seventh consecutive game in the 4-0 defeat at Everton in the Premier League on 15 January.
