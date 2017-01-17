PSG’s Pastore in same bracket as Messi – Zamparini

Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini has said Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Javier Pastore can be ranked alongside players such as Lionel Messi and Neymar.
Former Palermo star Pastore, 27, is recovering from a knee injury suffered in his last appearance — a substitute outing in a win over Nantes in November.
Earlier this week, the Argentina international said he wanted to stay at the club despite speculation that he could move on.
And Zamparini, speaking to L’Equipe, said: “Javier is of the same level as [Paulo] Dybala, Messi and Neymar. He belongs in that category.”
The president added that he believed Pastore could still be influential in PSG’s Champions League campaign.
“Javier, when he touches the ball, is like a violinist who plays exceptionally well,” he said.
“He is one of the few players in this team who could make the difference in the Champions League. However, they must make him a leader.”
PSG’s handed Pastore the No. 10 shirt after Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s departure, and coach Unai Emery made him a key part of his 4-2-3-1 formation.
But Zamparini stressed that Emery “must believe in Pastore” and added: “He is an easy boy to manage, friendly.
“When he does not play, he will get depressed. Some coaches have damaged Pastore — they believe tactics are more important than genius.”