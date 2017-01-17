Claudio Ranieri wants Antonio Conte to win Premier League with Chelsea

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri would like fellow Italian coach Antonio Conte to succeed him as Premier League champion.
Former Juventus and Italy coach Conte has guided Chelsea to the top of the Premier League with 17 wins in 21 games during his first season in England.
In Florence on Tuesday to be inducted into the Italian football Hall of Fame, Ranieri said of Conte: “He arrived without fanfare but he’s showing that the Italian school of coaches is still valid. As a former Chelsea coach and as an Italian fan I hope that Conte can realise the goal.”
Conte left Italy’s national team to take over Chelsea this season, and has guided the London club to a seven-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.
Ranieri, who coached unsung Leicester to the first top-flight title win in their history last season, said he has no plans to return to Serie A, but added: “Never say never.