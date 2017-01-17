Manchester United confirm contract extension for Antonio Valencia 0:00 / 1:13

Antonio Valencia’s contract at Manchester United has been extended by a further year, the club have confirmed.
Valencia, 31, signed new a three-year deal with United in 2014 which included the option for a one-year extension. United have opted to trigger that agreement, meaning the wing-back is now tied to the club until 2018.
Valencia signed for the Red Devils from Wigan in 2009 and has since made 271 appearances, scored 21 goals and won six trophies. He won a clean sweep of the club’s Player of the Year awards in the 2011-12 campaign, as well as Goal of the Season.
The Ecuador international has been a regular in Jose Mourinho’s starting XI at right-back this season, making 18 league appearances.
Valencia follows Marouane Fellaini who also agreed a 12-month extension to his deal last week.