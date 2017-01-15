Advertisement

AFCON: Stalemate as Zimbabwe cancel out Mahrez’s brace

AFCON: Stalemate as Zimbabwe cancel out Mahrez’s brace
Algeria's forward Riyad Mahrez (back) celebrates with Algeria's midfielder Nabil Bentaleb after scoring a goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group B football match between Algeria and Zimbabwe in Franceville on January 15, 2017.Khaled Desouki/AFP
Advertisement

Riyad Mahrez scored twice but Algeria had to settle for a 2-2 draw with rank outsiders Zimbabwe as their Africa Cup of Nations campaign got off to a slow start in Franceville on Sunday.

Newly-crowed African player of the year Mahrez gave Algeria an early lead in the Group B match but Kudakwashe Mahachi quickly equalised and a penalty before the half-hour mark scored by Nyasha Mushekwi had the Warriors in front.

In an action-filled encounter Zimbabwe — whose build-up to the finals was overshadowed by a row over bonuses — were just eight minutes away from claiming a famous victory before Mahrez struck again to secure a share of the spoils.

Advertisement

Algeria’s forward Riyad Mahrez (C) celebrates with Algeria’s midfielder Yacine Brahimi (R) and Algeria’s forward Islam Slimani after scoring a second goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group B football match between Algeria and Zimbabwe in Franceville on January 15, 2017. KHALED DESOUKI / AFP

Football fans cheer during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group B football match between Algeria and Zimbabwe in Franceville on January 15, 2017. KHALED DESOUKI / AFP

Zimbabwe’s forward Nyasha Mushweki (R) advances with the ball past Algeria’s defender Rami Bensebaini and Algeria’s midfielder Adlene Guedioura (C) during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group B football match between Algeria and Zimbabwe in Franceville on January 15, 2017. KHALED DESOUKI / AFP


Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: Discover 2 hot ways to kill premature ejaculation, last up 25 minutes in bed, and enlarge your manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2017 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.