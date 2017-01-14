Advertisement

Cazorla may miss another 10 weeks – Wenger

Cazorla may miss another 10 weeks – Wenger
Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla
Advertisement

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger fears star midfielder Santi Cazorla could be sidelined for another 10 weeks due to an ankle injury.

The Spain international has been out since late October, having made just 11 appearances in all competitions this season.

But Cazorla, 32, is set for an even longer stint out, with Wenger only hopeful over his availability late in the season.

“He’s far from starting to run again,” Wenger told a news conference.

Advertisement

“He had a little procedure, yes, but we have a meeting with the medical people to see what it was.

“Yeah, I hope so [that he’ll be available for the run-in].

“Because once you start to go out [running outside] you have to count six weeks’ preparation. At the moment he’s not at that level, so let’s hope he can come back in the next three or four weeks on the pitch.”

Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League table ahead of a trip to strugglers Swansea City on Saturday.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: Discover 2 hot ways to kill premature ejaculation, last up 25 minutes in bed, and enlarge your manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2017 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.