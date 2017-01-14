Remo Stars chairman bemoans non-implementation of LMC statutes

The Chairman of the newly promoted Remo Stars football Club, Ogun State, Mr. Kunle Soname, yesterday lamented the non-implementation of League Management Company’s (LMC) statues on the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
Remo Stars gained promotion to play in the NPFL at the end of last football season.
Soname, who spoke to journalists in Abeokuta, said the statues had continued to hamper the growth and progress of the indigenous league.
According to him, until the statues of LMC and rules of the games are followed to the latter in the country, the game of football would continue to be at the infancy stage compared to the foreign countries.
The Remo Stars’ boss, who also owns a football club in Portugal, FC CD Feirense, bemoaned the failure of some club owners and state governments to pay the allowances of their players, as at when due, insisting that foreign countries sanction clubs that engaged in such act.
He however called on all the relevant authorities in the game to join hands in addressing the situation for the betterment of the country’s football.
Soname, who identified management as the one of the major problems hampering the growth of Nigerian sports, pointed out that sports was the best strategy to reduce crime and criminality in the country.
The Remo Stars boss, who pledged not to owe any of its players, said: “We have budget that can cater for all our players.”