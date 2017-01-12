Advertisement

Watford complete loan deal for Everton’s Cleverley

Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley
Watford have completed a deal to sign Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley on loan with a view to a permanent deal, the Premier League clubs announced on Thursday.

The former Manchester United man underwent a medical at Vicarage Road before signing.

The 27-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Everton this season following the arrival of Ronald Koeman as manager, making just four starts in the Premier League.

And Koeman allowed Cleverley to move on shortly after completing the signing of Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United.

