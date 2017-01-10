Advertisement

Real Madrid’s Perez denies huge Ronaldo offer from China

Real Madrid’s Perez denies huge Ronaldo offer from China
The Best FIFA Men's Player Award nominee Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Real Madrid arrives for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 on January 9, 2017 in Zurich, Switzerland.Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images
Advertisement

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has denied agent Jorge Mendes’ claim that a Chinese Super League club had made a €300 million offer for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mendes said an unnamed club had contacted both Madrid and Ronaldo and offered the player more than €100m a year in wages — an offer that had been rejected because “money is not everything.”

Advertisement

Madrid had not commented officially on the claim until Perez was asked about it by Spanish radio show “El Transistor” on Monday and said: “Real Madrid received no offer.

“It is possible [something happened] as there have been many people interested over these years in signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

“But Madrid have received no such offer. Sometimes it can happen that people talk on the margins, away from the club.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: See how I satisfied my woman for over 30 mins in bed and enlarge my manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2016 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.