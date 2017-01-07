Abia Warriors want Nigeria league title – Ekoi

Abia Warriors goalkeeper Agbor Ekoi is confident that the Ochendo Babes can surely win the Nigerian Professional Football League trophy.
Ekoi revealed that with the current squad the Umuahia-based outfit are putting up they should go farther at the new NPFL campaign.
“Everybody at the club is playing well at the moment. I’m quite sure that we can win the title and bring it to Abia State,” Ekoi said.
The player also affirmed that the team is battle ready to compete for any of available continental slot as they will pull up surprises.
“We need to get the trophy but most especially we have to make sure we also secure a continental ticket,” he added.
Abia Warriors who escaped relegation by whiskers last season will look to perform better under their new head coach Felix Okey Emordi.