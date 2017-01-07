Ndidi will do more for Leicester City – McLeish

Former Genk manager Alex McLeish has insisted that Wilfred Ndidi has the potentials to surpass N’golo Kante’s feat at Leicester City if given time to settle down at the club.
The Nigerian international joined the Foxes on a four-and-a-half year in a deal worth £15million, and the 20-year-old former boss says the King Power stadium outfit must not mount pressure on the midfielder.
“Don’t say he is the new Kante because he has six years of experience to gain before he can become a Kante, but he can do what Kante does in terms of springing from one player to another very quickly,” McLeish told Leicester Mercury.
“They said Kante was like two players in the team last season. Well this kid has that potential. He is not beautiful on the ball. He will keep it simple, but he is very dynamic.
“There is the danger of too much pressure being put on him. There is no doubt he is not a Kante yet and he is going to need to be allowed to settle in.
“Ranieri is a wise old owl and he has great experience. I am sure he will be saying this guy won’t be playing every week.
“He has a great character, but it is a big step up and it will be interesting to see how he copes mentally, if things don’t go well initially.
“He is young and some players may look to dig a hole in the ground, or you see them rise to the task. He is a very level-headed kid and a pleasure to work with.
“It is a huge surprise to see the price he has gone for considering how much we spent on him.
“To see him progress so quickly is a little surprising. He has played the whole season in midfield and done very well.
“When I left, there was a kind of exit of a lot of players. I got them up from 13th to sixth place, but I left them with a legacy because they have made £15m on this kid.”