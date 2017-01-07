Mutiu, Eguavon, Dikko honour Victor Ezeji’s testimonial match

Shehu Dikko, Chairman, League Management Company of Nigeria and Super Eagles ex-international players, Mutiu Adepoju and Austin Eguavon were among football administrators that honoured Victor Ezeji’s testimonial match.
Ezeji, a legend of the Nigeria Professional Football League, organised a testimonial match in Port Harcourt on Saturday to end his 20 years of playing football.
He played for Sharks and Dolphins FC of Port Harcourt and Enyimba International of Aba.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Team NPFL beat Team Ezeji 2-1 in the testimonial match.
Shehu Dikko and Victor Ezeji scored for Team NPFL in the 46th and 63rdminutes while Rivers Legislator, Kelechi Nworgu scored for Team Ezeji in the 88th minute.
Adepoju told the News Agency of Nigeria after the game that it was great participating in the match to honour a legend.
“This is how it is supposed to be. We all need to honour people that have done great for football in Nigeria, and it is nice meeting ex-international players I have not seen for some time.
“I congratulate him for this. It is not easy putting 20 years in the Nigeria league. This is an honour well deserved,” he said.
Augustine Eguavon, an ex-international and former Super Eagles coach, said that honouring Ezeji was worth any sacrifice.
“I have other engagements but I cancelled all to be here. It is not only the international players that we need to honour. Ezeji has made very impressive impact in the Nigerian league.
“I am glad to be among those that honoured his invitation to be here on the occasion of his testimonial match to draw the cotton close in his football career,” he said.
Dikko described Ezeji as a role model for every upcoming football player in Nigeria.
He said the testimonial match was very brilliant and turn out of ex-internationals and football administrators very impressive.
On his part, Ezeji thanked God for granting him the grace to put in 20 years in football.
He commended the Rivers Government for funding the testimonial match.
“I thank everybody for coming out to honour me today. I am very grateful. I also appreciate everyone that contributed to my successful career in football,” he said.