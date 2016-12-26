Advertisement

Leicester make masked protest over Vardy ban

Jamie Vardy masks are left on the seats ahead of the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Everton at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on December 26, 2016. Vardy will miss this afternoon's game after being sent off against Stoke.AFP/Paul Ellis

Leicester City’s owners distributed around 30,000 Jamie Vardy masks ahead of their game against Everton on Monday in protest at the England striker’s three-game suspension.

Vardy was banned by the Football Association after being sent off for a two-footed challenge on Mame Biram Diouf during champions Leicester’s recent 2-2 draw at Stoke City.

Leicester had an appeal against the punishment rejected, which Thai chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha described as “unfair”.

Pictures circulating on social media showed rows of Vardy masks placed on the blue seats at Leicester’s King Power Stadium ahead of their home game with Everton.

FA chairman Greg Clarke was due to attend the match.

Leicester go into the game 15th in the Premier League table, three points above the relegation zone.

