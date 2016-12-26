Onazi constructs roads, provides borehole as birthday gift

Trabzonspor midfielder Ogenyi Onazi is not just celebrating his 24th birthday on Christmas day but also enhancing the standard of people living in Jos, Plateau State by constructing roads and providing boreholes.
Onazi who joined Turkish side from Lazio in July expressed his desire in making life better for his people as he takes up construction of dilapidated roads and the menace of inaccessible water as his birthday present.
“In and out of season, putting smiles on the faces of people has been my desire, watching their faces beam with smiles warms my heart beyond what words could explain,” Onazi wrote on Instagram.
“The relief it gives them gives me joy. And here’s something I’ve discovered, it is more rewarding to give than to receive. Your quality time, your smile, your money, your help are all things you have been blessed with so you can help others.
“It is in this spirit of giving that I have deemed it proper to enhance the standard of living of people in my community by providing water and good roads. It is an honour to be able to help people in need, a privilege every one should aim for. That is my birthday gift for my people in Jos plateau. Merry Christmas and happy new year in advance. #birthdayboy #jesusbaby”