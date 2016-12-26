Advertisement

Mourinho invites Fergie to visit Manchester United training ground

Former Manchester United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson.Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed former boss Sir Alex Ferguson has been back to the club’s Carrington training ground several times this season.

Ferguson retired in 2013 as the club’s most successful manager.

The 74-year-old Scot had stayed away from Carrington since then.

“He had not been back since he left, but I brought him back to be with his people,” Mourinho told the United We Stand fanzine (subscription required).

“I wanted the players to see the big man and for me and him to share some minutes and have lunch together. I enjoyed it, he enjoyed it.”

In his 26 years at Old Trafford, Ferguson led United to 13 league titles, two Champions League crowns, five FA Cups and four League Cups.

“I’m the type of person who does not see ghosts. I respect the past and I know he loves the club,” said Mourinho, who was appointed in May as the third manager to succeed Ferguson after David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

“We have good relations and I know this is his house.

“When he wants to come here, to the dressing room, to see the players train, he knows he is more than welcome.”

