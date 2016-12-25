Mikel, Iniesta my favourite stars – Uche Agbo

Watford-bound midfielder Uche Agbo has revealed that Chelsea star Mikel Obi and Andres Iniesta of Barcelona are his favourite players.
“Iniesta is a thinking player, who is a step ahead always. I also admire Mikel and Prince Boateng, who always wants to win,” revealed the 20-year-old Granada CF midfielder.
His La Liga club are struggling this season for survival and he said he is delighted he has reverted to his “real” position as a defensive midfielder after he was first played in central defence earlier this season.
“My real position is midfield and I am back there because that is where the new coach wants me to be,” said Uche Agbo, who moved to Spain three seasons ago.
He will also back Lucas Alcaraz to get Granada out of trouble soon.
“He relates very well with the players and insist on hard work in training,” he remarked.
“There have been some major changes at the club recently, results will take time to come through, but I am confident we will get there soon.”
Granada are second from bottom of La Liga table with nine points from 16 matches.