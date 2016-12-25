Advertisement

Messi on another level to Ronaldo – Guardiola

Handout photo released on December 12, 2016 by L'Equipe shows Portugese player Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or on December 12, 2016 for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star.AFP/Franck Seguin

Former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola has insisted that there is no debate when it comes to deciding who is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo pipped Messi to the 2015 Ballon d’Or award after a stellar year which included winning the Champions League and Euro 2016, but Guardiola claims that the Portuguese still has some way to go to match Messi.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique recently dismissed the obsession with “golden melons” and said it was “ridiculous” to compare Messi with other players. And, while not quite going that far, Guardiola agrees.

“I agree with Luis. Messi is the best, he is definitely the best,” the Manchester City manager told a news conference. “He knows how to play, score and make the other players play. He is always there.

“With all the respect to all the players, first to Cristiano Ronaldo — congratulations to him for the award — I think Messi is on another level.”

