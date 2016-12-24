Sarki denies bribery allegations against Eagles’ coaches

Haiti midfielder Emmanuel Sarki has denied reports quoting him as saying that he pledged his international future to Haiti, after one of the coaches of the Super Eagles demanded a bribe of £1,000 from him, before he was handed an invitation to the national team.
Born in Kaduna, Sarki represented Nigeria at the 2003 U-17 World Cup and the 2003 African U-17 Championship. In 2007, he scored twice as the Flying Eagles reached the final of the African U-20 Championship before his shock switch to Haiti in 2014.
The midfielder, who qualified to play for the Haitians through his maternal grandmother, however denied the report saying he never granted an interview to thescottishsun .co.uk, which carried the report.
“I didn’t grant any interview with a journalist in Nigeria or in Europe. In fact, I hardly grant interviews, so I was shocked when I was told about the report during the week,” the AEL Limassol man said.
“For clarification, nothing like that happened. No Nigerian coach ever asked me to pay £1,000. I decided to commit my international future to Haiti because they are a great country with great people and my maternal grandmother was born there. It wasn’t because of what was speculated in the report,” the former Chelsea midfielder said.
The 28-year-old said he enjoyed his time working with Nigerian coaches. “I don’t have a problem with any Nigerian coach. (Samson) Siasia helped me a lot and the late Aloysius Atuegbu is another great coach I would always respect,” Sarki added.