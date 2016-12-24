Drogba urges Mikel to make Marseille switch

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has advised his former Blues teammate John Obi Mikel to seriously consider moving to Ligue 1 side Marseille.
The 29-year-old is currently the Blues longest serving player behind captain John Terry, but hasn’t been afforded a single minute of Premier league football under new manager Antonio Conte this season.
A move away from the league leaders has been mooted over the past few weeks and Drogba feels the reports of Les Phocéens’ interest in the Nigeria captain would be a perfect scenario for both parties.
“Mikel will find relevance at Marseille. I told him how well I was treated during my time there and above all it will help him stay close to his family,” he told RAC1.
“Marseille are not doing badly this season and Mikel’s experience will come in handy in helping them finish the season on a high.”
Mikel, who has featured 374 times for Chelsea in his 11 seasons at the club, has reportedly been told he may leave on a free transfer next month.