I shouldn’t have left Manchester United – O’Shea

John O’Shea has admitted that he should have stayed at Manchester United longer, regretting that he left for Sunderland in 2011.
The Republic of Ireland international won five Premier League titles and the Champions League with Alex Ferguson’s side, but left Old Trafford to seek more regular football in July 2011.
O’Shea had time remaining on his contract when he moved for an undisclosed fee, and wonders what may have happened had he stayed with the Red Devils.
“Should I have stayed at United longer? Yes. I have thought that a few times,” O’Shea told the Mirror.
“I had a year left on my contract and we always said over the years that I could leave if the manager thought I wasn’t going to get enough football to keep me happy.
“At the time I thought I was going to guarantee myself a lot more football if I went away from United. But it wasn’t an easy decision, that’s for sure.”
The 35-year-old has remained at Sunderland ever since, helping keep them in the top flight and playing almost 200 competitive matches for the Black Cats.