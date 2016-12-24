Enugu Rangers declare star striker missing

Enugu Rangers have insisted that they did not authorise the departure of their star striker, Chisom Egbuchulam to Tunisia where he is reportedly close to joining Etoile du Sahel.
A statement from the Rangers’ Director of Media and Publicity, Foster Chime noted that Etoile du Sahel are illegally poaching their player and that the Tunisian side are yet to finalise a deal.
The Flying Antelopes maintained that Egbuchulam would only be sold to Etoile du Sahel or any other club that is interested in signing the player for 500,000 dollars.
Chime said: “We were surprised to read in the papers that Chisom had travelled to Tunisia without seeking permission from us officially.
“Our players are on break and we were not in position to monitor his movement while not with us. We have started discussions with Etoile du Sahel but our valuation of the player and theirs is miles apart and we do not intend to back down on the 500,000 dollars we have placed on him.
“He is still our player because he is still contracted to us till 2018. Etoile du Sahel cannot go behind us to discuss with Chisom directly when we have not given them the permission to do so. We have reported to the appropriate quarters from the NFF to Caf and Fifa and we are willing to explore all the possible means to ensure that we get the services of our player back if they are not willing to pay the asking price.”