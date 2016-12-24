Iwobi wants Arsenal to wake up after two successive defeats

Alex Iwobi wants Arsenal to make a rapid return to winning ways when they face West Bromwich Albion in the English Premier League on Boxing Day.
Iwobi was part of the Arsenal side that fell 2-1 to Manchester City in their last Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium on December 18.
The 20-year-old believes that a victory over West Brom is vital and has urged his teammates to produce a big performance at the Emirates Stadium in their next league game.
“It is important for us to get back to winning ways as we have lost our last two matches (against Everton and Manchester City).
“Losing three straight matches won’t be good at all so we must raise our standards and beat West Brom (on Boxing Day).
“They are a very good side and have proved that in recent matches, but I am sure we will win if we raise our level,” he told the Evening Standard.
The young attacker also rued his side’s failure to beat City at the Etihad last Sunday, blaming the reverse on a “lack of intensity” from his team.