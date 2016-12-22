Quitting Eagles job was my toughest decision – Oliseh

Ex-Nigeria international Sunday Oliseh has revealed that quitting the Super Eagles coaching job remains the most difficult decision he has taken in his entire life.
The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder relinquished his head coach position in February 2016, after spending just eight months on the job, claiming his family was more important to him.
“Deciding to resign from the coaching job of the Super Eagles is the most difficult decision I ever took in my whole life. It took me a whole month to decide it,” Oliseh said at a coaching clinic in Kenya.
“Most of the time I was living in Belgium so I was not reachable to give comments but it got to a time I had to think of my two kids and the 21 years of marriage I have had with my wife and decided to pass the button to another person.
“When I started my football career at the age of 16 in Belgium, the Europeans never taught me how to dribble the ball or pass they only taught me how to be disciplined and what to do at the right time. They just polish what we as Africans have.”
Oliseh is one of the few national team captains that coached the same team after coach Christian Chukwu and Stephen Keshi.