Thiago Silva extends Paris Saint-Germain contract until 2020

Paris Saint-Germain have announced that Thiago Silva has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until 2020.
“It’s an immense pleasure to extend my contract with Paris Saint-Germain,” Silva told PSG’s official website. “Here, I have found a marvellous club where I can thrive.
“I am very proud to be the captain of this team, which has won everything in France in the last two seasons and which has also earned respect from across Europe thanks to its performances in the Champions League.
“We still have some very big dreams to fulfill. I’m convinced that we’ll manage to do that and will continue to make our fans happy.”
PSG CEO and chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi added: “I’m very happy with Thiago Silva’s contract extension. He’s an extraordinary captain through his reading of the game and his authority on the pitch.Our fans have always appreciated his exemplary combativeness.
“His presence will continue to help the club improving. Since his arrival, Thiago has made a real mark on Paris Saint-Germain’s history. Between PSG and its captain, some great pages remain to be written.”