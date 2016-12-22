Chelsea ‘must have patience’ with Batshuayi – Conte

Antonio Conte has insisted Chelsea must be patient with Michy Batshuayi as he adapts to the demands of English football but said that “the next step” for the Belgian’s development is to play regularly in the Premier League.
Batshuayi became Chelsea’s first signing of last summer when he arrived from Marseille in a £33 million deal, but the 23-year-old has been unable to break into Conte’s starting XI due to Diego Costa’s form as the central striker in the Blues’ 3-4-3 system.
With Costa suspended for Chelsea’s match against Bournemouth on Boxing Day, Conte declined to confirm whether or not he will hand Batshuayi his first Premier League start of the season, but the Italian believes the striker is now ready for more time on the pitch.
“I spoke about Michy in the postmatch [after the Crystal Palace win] and said that it’s not easy to arrive in this league and play, above all if you are a young player arriving in a new country,” Conte said of Batshuayi. “For me, it’s difficult. But for a young player also.
“To arrive and adapt to this league — it’s such a tough league, very physical, very strong. But I think Michy is working very well. We must have patience with him, to work with him and try and help him improve.
“And then the next step is for him to play more this season. But I repeat: it’s not easy to adapt to this league and arrive here and play [straight away].
“I have four days to evaluate the situation and try and find the best solution for the team. For sure, Diego is an important player for us. But these days we are working to find the right solution in the squad. I can have different solutions to replace him. I’m working on this aspect.”
Chelsea have no new injury concerns for the visit of Bournemouth, though captain John Terry is still not fit enough to feature as he continues his lengthy recovery from a glute muscle injury picked up in training prior to last month’s 2-1 victory over rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
Conte took the unusual step of giving his players three days off after the Palace win — a day more for Costa and N’Golo Kante, who are both suspended for the Bournemouth match — and believes the extended rest will serve his players well during the remainder of the festive schedule.
“I gave the players three days off because I thought that they deserved this after a very intense period,” he added. “We played three games in only six days, and I thought that the best way to recover would be to have three days off.
“The most important thing is to recover, not only with your body but, above all, with your head.”