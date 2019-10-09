<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





U-23 Eagles forward Orji Okonkwo has been named Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit, Orji Okonkwo, Most Outstanding Player of the 2019 season.

Okonkwo, 21, who is on loan at the club from Bologna, hit the back of the net eight times in 28 league appearances.

He was the highest scoring player in his first season at the club after Didier Drogba, who netted 11 times in 2015 for the club.

Okwonkwo was part of the Golden Eaglets side that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile in 2015.