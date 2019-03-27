<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigeria’s U-23 National Team will face Sudan in the final qualifying round of the Africa U -23 Cup of Nations in June.

Sudan played out a 0-0 with Kenya in Nairobi on Tuesday but won the first leg 2-0 to set up a date with Nigeria’s Dream Team VII who defeated Libya 4-0 in the second after losing the first leg 2-0.

The final qualification round between Nigeria and Sudan has now been slated for June 5 (first leg in Sudan) and June 9 (second leg in Nigeria).

The overall winner of the encounter will book a ticket for the tournament proper in Egypt in November this year.

The top three teams in the competition will represent the continent in the football event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Other fixtures

South Africa VS Zimbabwe

Zambia VS Congo

Ghana VS Algeria

Cameroon VS Tunisian

Ivory Coast VS Guinea

Congo DR VS Mali