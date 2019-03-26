<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles’ acting skipper Ahmed Musa has fulfilled his promise of giving the Nigeria U-23 team a million naira for every goal they score against their Libyan counterparts in their return leg clash.

The match was played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on Monday.

Musa made the promise to the Olympic Eagles while they were preparing for the North Africans who had beaten them 2-0 in the first leg.

The team’s media officer, Toyin Ibitoye, confirmed the development via a tweet.

@NGSuperEagles captain @Ahmedmusa718 has fulfilled his promise of a Million Naira per goal to the #U23Eagles.

The team got N4 million for the resounding 4-0 victory over Libya in Asaba today. Nigeria is now through to the final round of the #U23AFCONQ. — Oluwatoyin Ibitoye (@Toyin_Ibitoye) March 25, 2019

Sources in the U-23 team earlier confirmed that Musa has sent in N4 million in respect of the four goals the team scored in Monday’s game which has seen Nigeria progress to the final round of the qualifiers for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations on a 4-2 aggregate.

With the three goals from Victor Osimhen and another late goal from David Okereke, the Nigerian side fought back to cancel the two-goal deficit they brought from the first leg to get a 4-0 victory and a 4-2 goal aggregate.

Nigeria will square up against the winner of the Kenya/Sudan fixture in the final round of qualifiers in June, with the winner to be eligible for a place at the 3rd Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt in November.

The three-top placed teams at that championship will represent Africa at the men’s football tournament of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Nigeria are the defending champions of the CAF U-23 tournament while the team led then by Coach Samson Siasia won a Bronze medal at the last Olympic Games in Rio.

Nigeria has completed the cycle in Olympic football: winning gold, silver and bronze medals at different editions of the world’s biggest multi-sports event.