Red Bull Salzburg stars Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka arrived in Cairo, Egypt to join the Zambia U-23 side for the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations after missing the opening Group B barren draw against South Africa on Saturday due to club committments.
The Bola Na Lesa Boys will be bolstered by the arrival of the two stars along with Belgian-based star Fashion Sakala who joined camp yesterday, heading into the crucial confrontation with the Nigerians who will be wounded after losing their opening match 1-0 to Côte D’Ivoire.
Zambia were held to a 0-0 draw by rivals South Africa in their first game last Saturday.
The Group B game on Tuesday (today) will hold at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.
Only the top three finishers at the U-23 AFCON will qualify to fly Africa’s flag at the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament in Tokyo, Japan next year.