<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Bright Enobakhare has reported for international duty in Abuja, ahead of the Nigeria U23s trip to Egypt for the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Coach Imama Amapakabo has bolstered the Dream Team VII squad by handing a late call-up to Enobakhare due to the unavailability of several foreign-based professionals.

Coach Imama Amapakabo has bolstered the Dream Team VII squad by handing a late call-up to Enobakhare due to the unavailability of several foreign-based professionals.

Newsmen reported last month that the Benin-City born attacker has pledged his international future to Nigeria even though he is eligible to represent England, and was being considered for the U-23 AFCON.

It had been feared that he wasn’t going to be released to the Nigeria Football Federation, but Wolves and Wigan Athletic sanctioned his trip to Africa despite the tournament not included on FIFA calendar for international matches.