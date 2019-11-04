<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Watford midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru believes that the Olympic Eagles have the quality to successfully defend their title at the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Imama Amapakabo’s charges will begin the defence of the title they won four years ago in Senegal against Cote d’Ivoire at the Al Salaam Stadium, Cairo on Saturday.

The West Africans will also face South Africa and Zambia in Group B of the competition.

The competition will hold from 8th to 22nd November, 2019.

“The team is very good. I believe we can go all the way in the competition as we have the quality to do that,” Dele-Bashiru stated in a short video interview posted on the YouTube channel of the Nigeria Football Federation.

”I see no reason why we can’t win it.”

The top three teams in the competition will qualify to represent Africa in the Men’s Football Tournament of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.